Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lipocine (LPCN) Share Price

Headlines about Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lipocine earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7398190543863 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPCN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lipocine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lipocine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.40. 22,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,509. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics, facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

