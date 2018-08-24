Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of PTLA stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,503.29% and a negative return on equity of 111.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lis sold 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $231,158.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,202.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Bird purchased 137,563 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,462,460.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $186,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $191,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

