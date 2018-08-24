Popular Inc (BPOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th.

Popular has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Popular to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.84. 441,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,203. Popular has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. Popular had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $648.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. analysts forecast that Popular will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $301,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $149,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,156 shares of company stock worth $17,547,056 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Popular from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

