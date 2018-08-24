Polymetal International’s (POLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 52.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Polymetal International to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 915 ($11.70) to GBX 940 ($12.02) in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 900 ($11.50) to GBX 800 ($10.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Polymetal International to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 910 ($11.63) to GBX 650 ($8.31) in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 890.14 ($11.38).

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 655.40 ($8.38) on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 729.60 ($9.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,367.91 ($17.49).

In other Polymetal International news, insider Christine Coignard purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £36,300 ($46,401.64).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, Russia. The company also owns interests in various projects, including Omolon Hub, Amursk POX Hub, Albazino, Mayskoye, Okhotsk Hub, Voro, Kapan, Varvara, and Kyzyl projects.

