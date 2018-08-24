PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 84,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.87.

NYSE:PNC opened at $143.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In other news, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $2,116,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,972,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,351.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

