PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1,052.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,283,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,169,000 after buying an additional 1,172,445 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,520,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 353,976 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 10,726.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 335,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 332,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,481,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,583,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,922,000 after purchasing an additional 235,358 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $2,116,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.87.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $119.77 and a one year high of $163.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.