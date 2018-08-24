Playags (AGS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Playags (NYSE:AGS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Playags earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.6413896968253 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Playags alerts:

Shares of AGS stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,705. Playags has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Playags had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Playags will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playags from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Playags in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Playags from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Playags from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Playags in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 6,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $177,163,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Playags

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Playags Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playags and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.