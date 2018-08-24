Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau Sells 40,000 Shares

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Rondeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Christopher Rondeau sold 82,214 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $4,123,854.24.

On Thursday, August 9th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $983,800.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Christopher Rondeau sold 61,547 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $3,073,657.18.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Christopher Rondeau sold 39,100 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $1,958,910.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Christopher Rondeau sold 2,300 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $115,023.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Christopher Rondeau sold 15,099 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $755,553.96.

On Thursday, July 12th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $933,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Christopher Rondeau sold 400 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $879,400.00.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 31,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.61. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $53.41.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Roth Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

