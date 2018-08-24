Plains GP (PAGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by US Capital Advisors

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 price target on shares of Plains GP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.87.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,299. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

