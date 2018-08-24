PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Sandler O’Neill set a $58.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,200,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.43. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 24.71%. research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

