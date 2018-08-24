PiplCoin Price Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $111,728.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00267807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00152239 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032169 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010843 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.