Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Williams Capital

Williams Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. MED increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $308.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $174.86 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,425,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,351,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,217,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,626 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,549,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $437,987,000 after purchasing an additional 287,344 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,653 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $447,298,000 after purchasing an additional 113,443 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,506,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $285,055,000 after purchasing an additional 192,418 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

