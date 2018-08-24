Pioneer Coin Trading Up 22.5% Over Last Week (PCOIN)

Pioneer Coin (CURRENCY:PCOIN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Pioneer Coin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Pioneer Coin has a market cap of $11,952.00 and $193.00 worth of Pioneer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pioneer Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pioneer Coin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015366 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Pioneer Coin

Pioneer Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2017. Pioneer Coin’s total supply is 3,846,518 coins and its circulating supply is 2,951,085 coins. Pioneer Coin’s official Twitter account is @pioneer_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pioneer Coin’s official website is pioneercoin.com

Pioneer Coin Coin Trading

Pioneer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pioneer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pioneer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pioneer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pioneer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pioneer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.