Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 158.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,645 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.0% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $139,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,732,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,735 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 82,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

