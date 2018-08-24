Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 4,000 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,263,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,515,000 after buying an additional 547,544 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,258,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of HSBC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 281,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HSBC opened at $44.48 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

