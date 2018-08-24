Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 98.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,550 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $224,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 114.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $101.76.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.