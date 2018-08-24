Pillar Tops One Day Volume of $16,240.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00001057 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. Pillar has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and approximately $16,240.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00265523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00152081 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00032047 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.