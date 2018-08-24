Phoenix Group (PHNX) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 700.50 ($8.95) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PHNX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phoenix Group to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.48) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Numis Securities upgraded Phoenix Group to an “add” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 838 ($10.71) to GBX 755 ($9.65) in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 664 ($8.49) to GBX 667 ($8.53) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 788.79 ($10.08).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 717.65 ($9.17) on Friday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 719 ($9.19) and a one year high of GBX 820 ($10.48).

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported GBX (6.10) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

