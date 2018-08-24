Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stake Lifted by AT Bancorp

AT Bancorp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,212,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,533,000 after buying an additional 4,618,289 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,793,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,449,000 after buying an additional 1,421,021 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,681,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,443,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,448,000 after buying an additional 938,933 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $90.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cowen downgraded Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

