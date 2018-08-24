Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BWX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:BWX) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period.

Get Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf alerts:

BMV BWX opened at $27.55 on Friday. Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf has a twelve month low of $544.00 and a twelve month high of $559.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:BWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.