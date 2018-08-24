PepsiCo (PEP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PEP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.67.

PepsiCo stock opened at $111.93 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

