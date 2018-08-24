People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in American Tower by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 832,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in American Tower by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 82,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $6,599,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $5,942,041.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,253,955.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,810 shares of company stock valued at $28,393,839 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $147.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $130.37 and a 12-month high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

