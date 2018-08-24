People s United Financial Inc. Takes $498,000 Position in Corelogic Inc (CLGX)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,525,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,211,000 after buying an additional 532,291 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,335,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter valued at $8,595,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,133,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,663,000 after acquiring an additional 158,953 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CLGX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Corelogic from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

CLGX opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Corelogic had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $490,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,848,924.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,575 shares of company stock valued at $715,396. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

