People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 186.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $289.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.74 and a 52 week high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In related news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total value of $5,511,041.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.74 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.48.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.