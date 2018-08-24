People s United Financial Inc. Has $701,000 Stake in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 12.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,004,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $198,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,452,000 after buying an additional 1,095,098 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,891,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,006,000 after buying an additional 587,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,762,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,291,000 after acquiring an additional 699,715 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.6% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,652 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

