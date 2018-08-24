Peel Hunt Raises GYM Group (GYM) Price Target to GBX 350

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its price objective lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 330 ($4.22) to GBX 350 ($4.47) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GYM. Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 367 ($4.69) to GBX 370 ($4.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 310 ($3.96) to GBX 340 ($4.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 320 ($4.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GYM Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 336 ($4.30).

Shares of GYM Group stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.03) on Thursday. GYM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.39).

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.48), for a total value of £1,360,000 ($1,738,463.51).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 20, 2018, it operated 130 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

