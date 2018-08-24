Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes $277,000 Position in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,077 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $30,059.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $566,488.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.28, for a total transaction of $335,291.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,712 shares of company stock worth $39,060,611. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $282.61 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $169.61 and a 12 month high of $311.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.43. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $519.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $282.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.59.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

