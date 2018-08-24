Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Invests $502,000 in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $205.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $285.68. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.36.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $2,503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total value of $5,393,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,604 shares of company stock valued at $34,075,792. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

