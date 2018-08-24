Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.12 Million Stake in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 156,822 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in L3 Technologies by 36.5% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in L3 Technologies by 99.8% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in L3 Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,955,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in L3 Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLL opened at $209.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. L3 Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $178.31 and a twelve month high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.08.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

