pdvWireless (PDVW) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded pdvWireless from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded pdvWireless from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut pdvWireless from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of PDVW stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. pdvWireless has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 517.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. equities research analysts predict that pdvWireless will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other pdvWireless news, major shareholder Bravo Fund Ii L.P. Pimco sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $40,945.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,105 and sold 51,744 shares valued at $1,648,526. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDVW. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in pdvWireless during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in pdvWireless during the second quarter worth $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in pdvWireless during the second quarter worth $366,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in pdvWireless during the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in pdvWireless by 12.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,950 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

