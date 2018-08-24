PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 2,955 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,999,000 after purchasing an additional 957,657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,698,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,298,000 after purchasing an additional 597,089 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,609,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,918,000 after purchasing an additional 238,896 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,829,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 168,975 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

