PDC Energy (PDCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KLR Group

KLR Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a $60.95 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Williams Capital set a $79.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.16.

Shares of PDCE opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.64. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $212.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.73 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $91,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,863.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $119,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,100 shares of company stock worth $730,663. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

