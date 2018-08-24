Paypal (PYPL) vs. EVO Payments (EVOP) Head to Head Analysis

Paypal (NASDAQ: EVOP) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paypal and EVO Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypal $13.09 billion 7.90 $1.80 billion $1.39 62.86 EVO Payments $504.75 million 3.54 -$40.24 million N/A N/A

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments.

Profitability

This table compares Paypal and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypal 14.02% 12.91% 4.85% EVO Payments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paypal and EVO Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypal 0 7 30 0 2.81 EVO Payments 0 5 3 0 2.38

Paypal currently has a consensus price target of $88.41, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $23.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.51%. Given EVO Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Paypal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Paypal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Paypal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paypal beats EVO Payments on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

