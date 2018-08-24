Paymon Hits Market Cap of $538,544.00 (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Paymon has a total market cap of $538,544.00 and $691.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paymon token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, Paymon has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paymon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00269855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00149856 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032560 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paymon Profile

Paymon launched on February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. The official website for Paymon is paymon.org . Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paymon is medium.com/@Paymon_official

Paymon Token Trading

Paymon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paymon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paymon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paymon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paymon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.