Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $856.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce $856.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $915.10 million and the lowest is $824.60 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $684.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $854.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,033,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,301,000 after buying an additional 443,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,852,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,509,000 after purchasing an additional 763,411 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,519,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,352,000 after purchasing an additional 56,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,532,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,410,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,248,000 after buying an additional 3,817,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,158. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

