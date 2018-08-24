Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $40.90.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,355,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after buying an additional 66,346 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,714.3% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 71,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 67,628 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 45.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

