Parkside Investments LLC Trims Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $85,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,348,000 after buying an additional 455,401 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 16,614.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 377,322 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,067,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,352,000 after buying an additional 329,056 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 16,150.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 312,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 311,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,310,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,122,393.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $2,823,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,070 shares of company stock worth $8,891,072. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

NYSE NEE opened at $171.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $144.70 and a 52 week high of $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

