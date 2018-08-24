Parkside Investments LLC Takes Position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000.

SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1908 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

