Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,435 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. First Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,833,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,598,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,446,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,865 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,882,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,255,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,054 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 5,556 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,878.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

