Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,994,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196,043 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10,496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,448,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,558 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,030,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,328,000 after buying an additional 918,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.