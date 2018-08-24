Papp L Roy & Associates Increases Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

NYSE BDX opened at $253.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $191.53 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

