Papp L Roy & Associates Has $566,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $148.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $124.52 and a 12 month high of $148.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.