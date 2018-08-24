Papp L Roy & Associates Has $1.46 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in EOG Resources by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 133.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in EOG Resources by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG opened at $116.40 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $131.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

In other news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,445,304.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $6,609,637.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,131,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,857,631.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,159 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

