Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRSH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of FRSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Papa Murphy’s has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.14.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Papa Murphy’s had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.84 million. equities analysts anticipate that Papa Murphy’s will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Papa Murphy’s stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Papa Murphy’s worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East.

