Pampa Energia (PAM) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.24

News coverage about Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pampa Energia earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.1232071749928 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE PAM opened at $31.06 on Friday. Pampa Energia has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.37. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energia will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

