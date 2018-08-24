Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Pacira Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.37. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other news, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $67,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 18,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $667,769.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,628.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,595 shares of company stock worth $2,719,397. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,110,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,605 shares during the last quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,715,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after acquiring an additional 866,500 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,038,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,488,000 after acquiring an additional 847,146 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,321,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 768,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

PCRX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. 369,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,531. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.