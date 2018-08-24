Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (PTEU) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $614,000.

Shares of BATS:PTEU opened at $27.51 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

