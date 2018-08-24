P H Glatfelter (GLT) Shares Up -1.8% After Analyst Upgrade

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) shares traded up 1.8% on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. P H Glatfelter traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $18.63. 16,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 364,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. DA Davidson upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 359,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,068 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $718.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.11.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). P H Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

