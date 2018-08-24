Oxford Industries (OXM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $107.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of OXM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,377. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $484,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $5,084,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $254,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

