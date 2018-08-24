Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) SVP Sells $195,720.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 12,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

